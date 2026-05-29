The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that it will resist any attempt to intimidate or obstruct its planned presidential candidate ratification convention, amid a dispute involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike....

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that it will resist any attempt to intimidate or obstruct its planned presidential candidate ratification convention, amid a dispute involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the party alleged that the management of A Class Event Centre in Wuse 2, Abuja, had informed it of threats by Wike to shut down the facility if it hosts the PDP’s event.

The party insisted that it had fulfilled all contractual obligations for the use of the venue, stating that full payment had been made and all necessary arrangements completed.

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It also noted that relevant security agencies had been duly notified about the convention.

The PDP said it has directed its legal team to formally write to the event centre’s management, reminding them of the binding agreement already in place.

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Despite the reported threat, the party maintained that its special convention to ratify the presidential candidature of former President Goodluck Jonathan will proceed as scheduled on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Abuja venue.

The opposition party stressed that Nigeria operates under the rule of law and warned against any attempt to suppress political opposition through force or intimidation.

“There is nowhere in our laws where the Minister of the FCT is empowered to determine events that should be held and where they should be held,” the statement read, describing such powers as inconsistent with democratic principles.

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The PDP further called on party leaders, National Executive Committee members, and key stakeholders across the country to attend the convention as planned.

The statement was signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong.