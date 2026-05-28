The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has approved waivers for former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, to contest the Delta Central and Delta North Senatorial seats respectively under the platform of the party…...

The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has approved waivers for former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, to contest the Delta Central and Delta North Senatorial seats respectively under the platform of the party in the 2027 general elections.

This decision follows the formal defection of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC warmly welcomes both distinguished political leaders into the party and assures them of a credible, inclusive, and people-oriented platform to advance their political aspirations and contribute meaningfully to the development of Delta State and Nigeria at large.

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The leadership of the party notes that the decision to grant the waivers was taken in recognition of their political experience, leadership capacity, and commitment to democratic ideals, good governance, and service to the people.

The party leadership is confident that both leaders possess the competence, experience, and grassroots support necessary to deliver quality representation to the people of Delta Central and Delta North Senatorial Districts.

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The party remains committed to internal democracy, inclusion, transparency, and the collective aspiration of building a better Delta State and a greater Nigeria.