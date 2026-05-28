The Presidency has raised alarm over what it described as a growing pattern of digitally manipulated content aimed at exploiting religious sentiments for political purposes....

The Presidency has raised alarm over what it described as a growing pattern of digitally manipulated content aimed at exploiting religious sentiments for political purposes.

In a public service announcement issued by the Office of Digital Engagement and Strategy, the Presidency said it had identified “deliberate attempts” across online platforms to mislead Nigerians through the use of deepfake videos and false narratives.

According to the statement, a manipulated video surfaced on Tuesday, featuring altered audio and false attributions designed to portray President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a negative light.

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It noted that a similar attempt followed shortly after, involving a fabricated video linked to a religious leader, allegedly intended to incite Muslim communities against the President.

The Presidency said the recurring pattern suggests a coordinated effort to inflame religious tensions and sow division, particularly as political activities begin to intensify ahead of future elections.

It warned that “desperate actors” are likely to continue deploying misinformation tactics, including distorting religious messages, manipulating context, and spreading provocative content through social media and messaging platforms.

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Reaffirming the President’s stance on religious inclusivity, the statement noted that President Tinubu, a Muslim married to a Christian, leads a diverse nation founded on constitutional freedom of worship, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.

It also referenced his 2026 Lent and Ramadan message, in which he emphasised the shared values of Christianity and Islam, including compassion, justice, sacrifice, and love for humanity.

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The Presidency urged Nigerians to exercise caution before sharing sensitive or inflammatory content, encouraging citizens to question the motives behind such materials and to verify information through credible sources.

Describing the trend as “coordinated manipulation at scale,” it stressed that such actions are neither patriotic nor reflective of genuine political engagement.

The statement further warned that individuals and groups involved in the creation and dissemination of false information would be held accountable under relevant Nigerian laws, including those relating to cybercrime, incitement, and threats to public peace and national security.

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It concluded by calling on citizens to remain vigilant and united in safeguarding the country’s social cohesion against digital disinformation.