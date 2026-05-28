President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Akin Dare, on the occasion of his 60th birthday....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Akin Dare, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a State House statement marking the milestone on May 29, 2026, the President described Dare as a renowned journalist, communications expert, and long-time ally who has played a significant role in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Tinubu recalled their shared efforts between 2013 and 2014 in building a broad-based political alliance that eventually led to the formation of the All Progressives Congress, noting that Dare demonstrated resilience, professionalism, and strategic insight throughout the process.

The President highlighted Dare’s contributions in various capacities, including as Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, where he exhibited leadership, innovation, and courage in advancing progressive ideals.

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He also noted that Dare’s competence earned him recognition from former President Muhammadu Buhari, who appointed him as Executive Commissioner at the Nigerian Communications Commission and later as Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

Tinubu commended Dare’s ongoing role in his administration, stating that he has brought his deep knowledge of digital and new media to strengthen government communications under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President further praised Dare’s commitment to community development and national service, pointing to his national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger and his traditional title as Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland in Oyo State.

Congratulating him on attaining 60, Tinubu expressed appreciation for Dare’s loyalty and service, and wished him continued good health, wisdom, and many more years of contribution to Nigeria’s development.