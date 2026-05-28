The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has called for urgent and coordinated action by authorities to rescue abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State, while warning that Nigeria’s growing population of out-of-school children poses a serious threat to national development....

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has called for urgent and coordinated action by authorities to rescue abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State, while warning that Nigeria’s growing population of out-of-school children poses a serious threat to national development.

In a statement issued to mark Children’s Day, the organisation said the occasion should serve as a reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard the rights, dignity, and future of every Nigerian child.

CDHR expressed concern that, despite the country’s vast resources, many children continue to face insecurity, deprivation, and limited access to education.

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It noted that while some children celebrate the day with hope, others remain trapped in conditions of fear, captivity, and neglect.

The group highlighted the increasing number of out-of-school children, particularly in communities affected by insecurity, poverty, child labour, forced marriages, and displacement.

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It described education as a critical tool for national progress, warning that any society that neglects its children risks undermining its future.

Of particular concern, CDHR referenced the abduction of pupils and teachers from a school in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and another in Borno State, describing the incidents as grave violations of human rights and the sanctity of education.

The organisation called on the Federal Government, the Oyo State Government, and security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of those in captivity.

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It stressed that no child should remain in detention due to lapses in state security.

CDHR also urged authorities at all levels to prioritise the protection of schools, implement measures to reduce the number of out-of-school children, strengthen social protection systems, enforce child rights laws, and increase investment in education and child welfare programmes.

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The group emphasised that children must not be reduced to statistics, but recognised as individuals with potential and aspirations, adding that every child in captivity represents a national emergency.

It concluded that the protection of children must go beyond symbolic gestures, urging concrete action to guarantee safety, education, and hope for all Nigerian children.

The statement was signed by CDHR President, Comrade Debo Adeniran, and the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Deacon Jeremiah Onyibe.