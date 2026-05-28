The Federal Ministry of Education has condemned the abduction of students in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, describing the incidents as tragic and unacceptable....

The Federal Ministry of Education has condemned the abduction of students in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, describing the incidents as tragic and unacceptable.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, stated that attacks on schools and students are attacks on Nigeria’s future and assured that the Federal Government is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safe return of all abducted children.

“No child should face fear or violence in pursuit of education. Government remains committed to securing schools and protecting learners nationwide,” the Minister stated.

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Dr. Alausa reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to strengthening school security through improved surveillance, emergency response systems, and implementation of the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools.

The Ministry urged Nigerians to remain calm, avoid misinformation, and support ongoing rescue efforts while reaffirming solidarity with affected families and the governments of Oyo and Borno States.