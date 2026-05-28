US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, has revealed that President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to prioritise protecting Nigerian Christians targeted by ISIS — and says the mission quietly led to the killing of ISIS’ second-in-command in Nigeria....

US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, has revealed that President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to prioritise protecting Nigerian Christians targeted by ISIS — and says the mission quietly led to the killing of ISIS’ second-in-command in Nigeria.

Pete Hegseth says U.S. intelligence gathered during the operation helped lead to the deaths of “hundreds” of ISIS fighters tied to attacks on Christians and threats against the U.S. homeland.

https://x.com/i/status/2059679711391838507

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“There’s a lot of things we do that the media pays attention to, and a lot of things that the president empowers the Department to do on behalf of the American people, that he deserves great credit for.”

Abu Bilal Al- Minuki, a Nigerian national from Borno State was killed in a joint Nigerian-American raid on May 15 on the fringes of the Lake Chad.

The initial reaction of Presidents Bola Tinubu and Donald Trump to the killing was typical in such cases applauding the bravery and patriotism of the troops who took part in the raid.

They also said many of Al-Minuki’s fighters and ISIS commanders were also killed in the strike.

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A later more detailed Battle Damage Assessment by the Defence Headquarters and AFricom indicated over 175 Fighters and commanders of the terror group,ISIS, were killed in the raid and follow up strikes.