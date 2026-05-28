President Bola Tinubu has applauded the philanthropic gestures of the renowned legal luminary, Wole Olanipekun, for donating Mother and Child Maternity Complex to the people of Ikere-Ekiti. ‎ ‎...

President Bola Tinubu has applauded the philanthropic gestures of the renowned legal luminary, Wole Olanipekun, for donating Mother and Child Maternity Complex to the people of Ikere-Ekiti.

‎

‎Tinubu,in his good will message personally signed by him described Olanipekun’s gesture as another landmark contribution to humanity and community development.

‎

‎The President congratulated the Senior Advocate of Nigeria on an outstanding and impactful intervention in the health sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

‎

‎According to the President ,Olanipekun remains a shining example of public-spirited Nigerians who deploy their personal resources toward uplifting communities and improving the welfare of the people.

‎

‎Tinubu noted that the maternity complex represents a continuation of Chief Olanipekun’s long-standing philanthropic legacy, which has positively transformed lives across different sectors over several decades.

‎

ADVERTISEMENT

‎He praised the legal icon for distinguishing himself as a senior lawyer, community leader, patriot and humanist whose contributions transcend the legal profession.

‎

‎Tinubu further commended the impact of the Wole Olanipekun Foundation in advancing human development through scholarships and social empowerment initiatives targeted at undergraduates, law students, the poor and other vulnerable groups in society.

‎

‎The President particularly highlighted Chief Olanipekun’s investments in the education sector as well as his commitment to promoting the Christian faith, social integration and inclusiveness within Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

‎

‎Describing the Newcruse Mother and Child Maternity Complex as a state-of-the-art medical facility, Tinubu expressed confidence that the hospital would provide quality healthcare services, especially for women and children within the community and beyond.

‎

‎He also charged the Ekiti State Government and the people of Ikere-Ekiti to take ownership of the facility by ensuring its proper maintenance and effective use.

‎

ADVERTISEMENT

‎