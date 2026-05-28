VP Kashim Shettima said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to reducing the economic pressures facing citizens through ongoing reforms and targeted interventions....

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on political leaders and citizens across the country to approach the 2027 electoral season with maturity, tolerance, and a sense of national responsibility, warning against divisive rhetoric and actions capable of undermining peace and stability.

He assured Nigerians that both the Federal Government and sub-national governments are taking deliberate steps to cushion the effects of the economic challenges on citizens.

The Vice President stated this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists shortly after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Ramat Square Eid Ground in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

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VP Kashim Shettima said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to reducing the economic pressures facing citizens through ongoing reforms and targeted interventions.

“Governments at all levels are poised to ameliorate the sufferings of the Nigerian people,” VP Kashim Shettima said.