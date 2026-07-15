Defending champions Argentina have booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after coming from behind to defeat England 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final in Atlanta....

Defending champions Argentina have booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after coming from behind to defeat England 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final in Atlanta.



England looked on course for victory after Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead early in the second half, but Lionel Scaloni’s side mounted a late comeback to keep their title defence alive.

Enzo Fernández restored parity in the 85th minute with a superb strike, before Lautaro Martínez completed the turnaround with a dramatic late winner to send Argentina into a second successive World Cup final.

The victory extends Argentina’s remarkable resilience in the knockout stages, with the South Americans once again finding a way to prevail under pressure.

Lionel Messi, playing in what is expected to be his final World Cup, was influential throughout the contest as Argentina overturned the deficit to edge one step closer to retaining the trophy.

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For England, the defeat marks another heartbreaking exit, despite a disciplined performance for much of the match under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final, with the defending champions aiming to become the first team in more than six decades to successfully retain the FIFA World Cup title.