President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to former Ogun State Governor and elder statesman, Aremo Chief Olusegun Osoba, describing him as “a brother in purpose” whose life has been defined by service, integrity and unwavering commitment to good governance. In a birthday message issued on Wednesday to mark Osoba’s…...

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to former Ogun State Governor and elder statesman, Aremo Chief Olusegun Osoba, describing him as “a brother in purpose” whose life has been defined by service, integrity and unwavering commitment to good governance.

In a birthday message issued on Wednesday to mark Osoba’s birthday, the President reflected on their decades-long relationship, saying they had shared a common vision of building a Nigeria founded on competence, strong institutions and accountable leadership.

“I have known Aremo Chief Olusegun Osoba for so many years that we could easily write a book about one another. His hearty laughter when sharing a joke, his stern expression when focused, and his depth in moments of decision are all familiar to me,” Tinubu said.

He added, “Behind the titles, the pen, and the politics, stands a man whose first instinct is always to serve.”

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The President noted that although they entered public life through different paths, they were united by a shared belief that Nigeria deserved better governance.

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“We entered public life from different doorways, but we found ourselves in the same house: the house of an idea – that Nigeria could be governed with competence, respect for institutions, and an unyielding belief that our people deserve better,” he said.

According to Tinubu, their shared ideals included a functional federal system, a free but responsible press and leadership that remains accessible to the people.

He praised Osoba’s contributions as both a journalist and politician, recalling how the former governor mentored young reporters by encouraging them to focus on the human impact of stories.

“I watched how he treated young reporters — never with condescension, always with a correction and a story to go with it. He would take a bad headline, mark it in red, and then ask, ‘But what is the human angle here? Who is affected?'” the President said.

Tinubu also commended Osoba’s calm disposition and historical insight, describing him as a steady voice during difficult political moments.

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“There were times when the path was unclear, and the cost of staying the course felt high. On those days, Chief Osoba’s calm demeanour was an anchor,” he said.

He added that Osoba’s recollections of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the old Western Region often helped place contemporary challenges in perspective.

The President further lauded Osoba’s consistency, saying the elder statesman remained the same person in both public and private life.

“What I admire most in Aremo is his consistency. In public and in private, he is the same man. He will call to ask about your family before discussing your schedule. He will send a handwritten note, not out of necessity but because courtesy matters,” Tinubu said.

While wishing Osoba continued good health and fulfilment, Tinubu expressed hope that they would continue working together to advance their shared vision for the country.

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“I wish him health and more mornings to enjoy his tea and read the newspapers. I wish him the joy of seeing the ideas we nurtured together take deeper root – schools that work, roads that last, and a government that answers to its people,” he said.

The President concluded by thanking Osoba for his friendship and counsel.

“Aremo, thank you for being a brother in purpose. Thank you for the counsel, your laughter, and for the reminder that leadership without character is worthless. May your new year bring you peace, and may we continue the work together,” Tinubu stated.