The Enugu State Government says it has recorded an 80 per cent reduction in violent crimes, attributing the development to a series of targeted security reforms and technological interventions....

The Enugu State Government says it has recorded an 80 per cent reduction in violent crimes, attributing the development to a series of targeted security reforms and technological interventions.

In a statement, Governor Peter Mbah said no resident should be forced to choose between safety and survival, stressing that his administration has taken deliberate steps to prioritise the protection of lives and property.

He noted that measures such as the enforcement against illegal sit-at-home orders, the deployment of 150 AI-enabled patrol vehicles and the establishment of an ultramodern Command and Control Centre have significantly improved security across the state.

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According to the governor, the impact of these initiatives is evident in the sharp decline in violent crimes, describing the figure as unprecedented in the region.

Mr Mbah added that economic activities have also rebounded, with markets now operating confidently throughout the week, while border communities are being secured through round-the-clock AI-assisted surveillance and coordinated security operations.

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He said the administration is further strengthening security architecture through the Enugu State Security Trust Fund, enhanced Neighbourhood Watch structures and community policing partnerships.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the gains, assuring residents that the state would remain safe, open and conducive for business and daily life.

He emphasised that the improvements in security were not mere promises but a present-day reality for the people of Enugu State.