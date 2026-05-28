Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying his decision was inspired by the need for broader political growth and continued commitment to public service...

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying his decision was inspired by the need for broader political growth and continued commitment to public service.

Ochei announced his resignation in a statement issued after what he described as deep reflections and extensive consultations with political associates and supporters.

The former lawmaker said he joined the APC in 2016 with sincerity and strong belief in the vision of the party, noting that he spent the last ten years contributing to the party’s growth and strengthening its structures across communities.

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According to him, he worked alongside committed party faithfuls to expand the party’s reach, mobilize support, and increase its visibility within the political space.

Ochei stated that long before many current leaders joined the APC, he had already dedicated himself to grassroots development, leadership, and public service.

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He expressed pride in the progress achieved through years of political engagement, youth inclusion, women participation, and democratic development.

The former Speaker, however, stressed that political institutions must continue to evolve in ways that promote fairness, inclusion, and the aspirations of the people.

He said his decision to leave the APC was not driven by bitterness or resentment, but by his enduring commitment to service, progress, and the political future he envisions for the people.

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Ochei thanked supporters, stakeholders, and party faithful who stood by him during his stay in the APC and urged his associates to remain peaceful and committed to democratic ideals.

He also prayed for peace, unity, and continued progress in Delta State and Nigeria as he begins a new phase in his political journey.