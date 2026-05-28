A governorship aspirant of the African Democratic Congress ADC in Adamawa State, Ishaya Dirkwa, has rejected the outcome of the party’s primaries, alleging that no valid election was conducted to produce the party’s candidate....

A governorship aspirant of the African Democratic Congress ADC in Adamawa State, Ishaya Dirkwa, has rejected the outcome of the party’s primaries, alleging that no valid election was conducted to produce the party’s candidate.

In a statement addressed to supporters and residents of the state, Dirkwa said his political movement joined the ADC based on its promise of fairness, inclusion, and democratic values.

He noted that while his team was prepared to accept either a consensus arrangement or direct primaries, there was never any agreement on consensus.

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According to him, the Electoral Act and ADC guidelines clearly provided procedures for direct primary elections, but the process was allegedly ignored.

He maintained that no direct primary election was conducted despite the provisions guiding the exercise.

Dirkwa said his decision to challenge the outcome was not out of bitterness over losing an election but to defend justice, due process, and credible leadership.

He announced plans to seek legal redress, insisting that democracy must be protected from manipulation and abuse.

The aspirant, however, urged his supporters to remain peaceful and hopeful, assuring them that the People First Project remains alive.

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The ADC is yet to officially respond to the allegations surrounding the conduct of the primaries.