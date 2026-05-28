Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has warned members of the All Progressives Congress APC against engaging in anti-party activities following the conclusion of the party’s primaries ahead of the forthcoming elections....

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has warned members of the All Progressives Congress APC against engaging in anti-party activities following the conclusion of the party’s primaries ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The Governor of Adamawa State Ahmadu Fintiri gave the warning while receiving leaders of the APC and members of the State Executive Council who paid him a Sallah homage at the Government House in Yola.



He said the time for internal politicking is over and urged party members to unite and work towards the success of the APC at all levels, stressing that the party had produced credible candidates through what he described as a transparent and fair primary process.

According to him, the APC remains confident that the candidates that emerged from the primaries possess the capacity to sustain the party’s people-oriented policies and programmes.

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The Governor further stated that the party remains committed to ensuring the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

He cautioned party loyalists against actions capable of undermining the unity and progress of the APC, warning that anti-party activities would not be tolerated under any circumstance.

The Governor also assured residents that despite the administration gradually winding up, his government would continue to provide the needed leadership and governance for the development of Adamawa State.

Party leaders at the meeting pledged their continued support and loyalty to the administration and the APC ahead of the next general elections.