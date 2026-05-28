The South East Development Commission (SEDC) has announced the winners of the inaugural South East Venture Capital Program (SEVCP) Pitch Competition, marking a major milestone in the Commission’s commitment to building a globally competitive innovation and enterprise ecosystem across the South East region of Nigeria....

The South East Development Commission (SEDC) has announced the winners of the inaugural South East Venture Capital Program (SEVCP) Pitch Competition, marking a major milestone in the Commission’s commitment to building a globally competitive innovation and enterprise ecosystem across the South East region of Nigeria.

The competition, which concluded with a high-level Finals Day and Investment Ceremony, featured some of the most promising startups and emerging businesses from across the region, spanning sectors including healthcare, artificial intelligence, clean energy, mobility, agriculture, fintech, legal technology, commerce, logistics, education technology, and public infrastructure innovation.

The SEVCP was structured across two tracks: an Incubator Track and an Accelerator Track.

The incubator Track supported early-stage startups with foundational business support and venture readiness, while the Accelerator Track focused on more mature startups with scalable business models and stronger market traction.

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Following a rigorous accelerator and evaluation process involving investors, ecosystem leaders, business executives, and industry experts, ten startups successfully emerged from the Incubator Track, while fifteen startups emerged from the Accelerator Track and will now receive strategic support under the South East Venture Capital Program.

Originally, the accelerator component of the program was designed to support twenty startups from an anticipated cohort of thirty finalists.

However, following the conclusion of the pitch competition, during which twenty-five startups ultimately pitched before the judging panel, the number of accelerator winners was adjusted to fifteen in order to preserve the competitiveness, quality threshold, and integrity of the selection process while maintaining the originally intended success ratio for the cohort.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Mark Okoye II, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the South East Development Commission, stated that the Commission remains committed to identifying and supporting indigenous entrepreneurs capable of building scalable businesses that can drive industrialization, create jobs, attract investment, and reposition the South East as a leading innovation destination on the continent.

According to him, the South East Venture Capital Program is not merely a startup competition but a long-term economic development strategy designed to unlock the entrepreneurial potential of the region and strengthen the pipeline of investable businesses emerging from the South East.

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The selected startups will receive a combination of financial support, business advisory services, investor access, mentorship, technical support, ecosystem partnerships, and post-program growth opportunities aimed at helping them scale sustainably and become investment-ready enterprises.

SEDC also reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with venture capital firms, development institutions, innovation hubs, academic institutions, corporate partners, and ecosystem stakeholders to deepen entrepreneurial opportunities and innovation-driven economic growth across the region.

The Commission commended all participating founders, judges, mentors, investors, sponsors, and

ecosystem partners whose contributions ensured the successful execution of the inaugural edition of the program.

The startups selected under the Incubator Track are:

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1. Health Vault NG LTD

2. VIBET BIO

3. Wattmuse Energy

4. KoboTrac

5. Simsak

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6. Growdex

7. Farmi AI LTD

8. CNG Protect

9. Linia Finance

10. Keke Ride

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The startups selected under the Accelerator Track are:

1. Ondigo Technologies Limited

2. Skilladder

3. KIRA AI LIMITED

4. RapidMedicare Limited

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5. SmartAirs

6. Bra-X

7. Stur Africa

8. Nigenius

9. SpaceOps

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10. FLOF CO

11. Case Radar

12. Smart Transport Grid Ltd (STRAG)

13. 8Bit Digital Systems Limited

14. CLIMAX GREEN (AGROFUXION)

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15. Afiari

The South East Development Commission noted that the SEVCP represents the beginning of a broader

long-term strategy to catalyze innovation-led growth, strengthen enterprise development, and build a more prosperous and globally competitive South East economy through strategic investment in talent, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The South East Development Commission (SEDC) is a federal statutory body established todrive economic development, reconstruction, and regional transformation across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States. Its mandate includes infrastructure development,

investment mobilisation, institutional strengthening, and strategic programme delivery.

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The South East Venture Capital Program is a flagship initiative aligned with national priorities and the Commission’s long-term vision for regional prosperity.