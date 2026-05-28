The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management has applauded Nigeria’s strong commitment and remarkable progress towards hosting the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF), scheduled to take place in Abuja from November 15 to 21, 2026...

The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management has applauded Nigeria’s strong commitment and remarkable progress towards hosting the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF), scheduled to take place in Abuja from November 15 to 21, 2026.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Alliance, Prof. Justin Green, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Embassy at the Nigeria House in Prague, Czech Republic.

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He expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations and milestones already achieved by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) ahead of the global event.

According to Prof. Green, the confirmation of participation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, reflects Nigeria’s readiness to successfully host what he described as the “biggest, brightest and boldest” edition of the World Public Relations Forum.

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He disclosed that several international organisations, including the United Nations, the World Bank and Interpol, have already keyed into the conference, while efforts are also ongoing to engage the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to ensure broader global participation.

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Prof. Green praised the leadership of NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, for his dedication and determination towards delivering a truly global conference.

“We are determined to make this a global conference involving all continents, and I do not think anyone has shown greater commitment to achieving this vision than our fellow Board Member, Dr. Ike Neliaku,” he stated.

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Speaking during the visit, the Head of Mission at the Nigerian Embassy in Prague, Ambassador Chimezie Ogu, described the forthcoming forum as an opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its rich cultural heritage and hospitality to the international community.

Ambassador Ogu, who was decorated as a WPRF Ambassador by Prof. Green, assured of the embassy’s support, particularly in facilitating visa processes for delegates attending the event.

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Earlier, NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, who is in Prague for the Global Public Relations Conference and the Global Alliance Annual General Meeting, reaffirmed Nigeria’s preparedness to set a new global standard in hosting the World Public Relations Forum.

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He noted that support for the programme cuts across government and the private sector, adding that the event marks the first time the WPRF will be hosted in West Africa.

“The entire country is fully ready for this event, from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of his cabinet to stakeholders in the private sector.

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Hosting the forum in West Africa for the first time presents enormous opportunities for business, learning, networking, tourism and national celebration,” he said.

Dr. Neliaku further explained that beyond strengthening Nigeria’s position in responsible global communication, the one-week forum would enhance the country’s international reputation and create opportunities for foreign direct investment.