The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a national public health advisory to Commissioners for Health across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory....

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a national public health advisory to Commissioners for Health across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It urged heightened preparedness in response to a regional outbreak of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

In the advisory, the agency stated that although Nigeria has not recorded any confirmed case linked to the current outbreak, all states must immediately strengthen readiness measures to prevent possible importation and transmission of the virus.

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The NCDC emphasised the need for early detection systems, rapid response mechanisms, and improved infection prevention and control (IPC) practices.

It also called for enhanced laboratory preparedness and adequate protection for healthcare workers, who are often at the frontline of outbreak response.

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According to the agency, the advisory provides a detailed overview of the current regional outbreak and includes a risk assessment to guide states in their level of preparedness.

It also outlines risk stratification across states based on the likelihood of virus importation and potential spread.

States and the FCT are expected to intensify coordination efforts, strengthen surveillance systems, and ensure effective case management protocols are in place.

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The NCDC further highlighted the importance of clear public communication to raise awareness and prevent panic.

The public health body reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with state governments and relevant partners to bolster national preparedness and safeguard public health.

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It added that proactive measures remain critical to protecting Nigerians from any potential outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease.