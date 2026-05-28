President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has led Principal Officers of the Senate on a traditional Eid-el-Kabir homage to President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence, reaffirming the National Assembly’s support for the administration’s reform agenda....

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has led Principal Officers of the Senate on a traditional Eid-el-Kabir homage to President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence, reaffirming the National Assembly’s support for the administration’s reform agenda.

Speaking after the meeting, Senator Akpabio said the visit was to celebrate Sallah with the President, pray for Nigeria’s peace and stability, and commend ongoing economic reforms.

The Senate President praised the removal of fuel subsidy, exchange rate harmonisation, and tax reforms, describing them as bold decisions aimed at repositioning the economy and restoring fiscal discipline.

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He noted that the Tinubu administration inherited major economic challenges, including multiple exchange rates and excessive borrowing, but said significant progress has been made in stabilising the system.

On security, Senator Akpabio acknowledged improvements in the fight against insurgency, while admitting that attacks on soft targets remain a challenge.

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He disclosed that the National Assembly is considering stronger support for policing, including improved funding for the Police Trust Fund and discussions around a regulated state police framework.

The Senate President assured Nigerians of continued collaboration between the legislature and the executive to strengthen security, infrastructure, agriculture, and economic growth.