ISWAP Confirms Death of High-Ranking Commander Abu-Bilal al-Mainuki After Precision Raid Near Lake Chad Region The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has acknowledged the death of one of its top commanders, Abu-Bilal al-Mainuki, following a recent joint counterterrorism operation carried out by United States Special Forces and Nigerian troops…...

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has acknowledged the death of one of its top commanders, Abu-Bilal Al-Mainuki, following a recent joint counterterrorism operation carried out by United States Special Forces and Nigerian troops in the Lake Chad region of North-East Nigeria.

The confirmation emerged through statements circulated on the group’s propaganda channels, where ISWAP paid tribute to several members of its media and operational units reportedly killed during the raid.

The operation, conducted earlier this month, reportedly targeted a strategic ISWAP command centre and media base concealed within forested areas around the Lake Chad basin.

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According to reports, multiple insurgents, including foreign ISIS-linked fighters, were eliminated during the assault.

Several women believed to be attached to the terrorist enclave were also reportedly killed.

In its reaction, ISWAP described the casualties as “martyrs” and indirectly confirmed al-Mainuki’s death while criticizing the scale of the operation launched against the group.

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The terrorists claimed U.S. forces spent months tracking Al-Mainuki using advanced intelligence and drone surveillance before carrying out what they described as a large-scale airborne assault involving heavily armed personnel.

The statement further suggested that the operation specifically targeted a newly established ISWAP media facility hidden within the forests of the Lake Chad region.

The group claimed its media operatives resisted the assault until they were killed.

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Abu-Bilal Al-Mainuki was considered one of the most influential ISWAP figures operating within the Lake Chad corridor and wider Sahel region.

His reported death is being viewed by security analysts as a significant blow to the operational and propaganda structure of the extremist group.

He was described by President Donald Trump as the most active terrorist in the world and Second in command of ISIS globally.

The confirmation by propaganda Channels of the terror group is further confirmation of the success of the raid by Nigerian Troops and US Special Forces.

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The confirmation also serves as an acknowledgement of the later Battle Damage Assessment by Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters of over 175 terrorists killed during the operation.