The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has dismissed as false and misleading reports circulating on social media and other online platforms claiming that the Federal Government has suspended the payment of students’ upkeep allowances under the student loan scheme....

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has dismissed as false and misleading reports circulating on social media and other online platforms claiming that the Federal Government has suspended the payment of students’ upkeep allowances under the student loan scheme.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 28 May 2026, NELFUND described the publications — including a fabricated statement falsely linked to the Fund and an AI-generated newspaper front page allegedly from The Nigerian Tribune — as fake, deceptive, and intended to create panic and confusion among students and the general public.

NELFUND clarified that no directive has been issued either by the Federal Government or the Fund concerning the suspension of upkeep allowance payments to beneficiaries.

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The Fund further stated that the publications being circulated did not originate from NELFUND or any authorized government communication channel, stressing that the newspaper front page currently making rounds online is not an authentic publication of The Nigerian Tribune.

According to the statement, NELFUND remains fully committed to the transparent and seamless disbursement of student loans and upkeep support in line with its mandate to promote access to higher education.

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The agency urged beneficiaries, stakeholders, parents, and members of the public to disregard the false reports and rely only on verified information released through NELFUND’s official communication channels and credible media outlets.

NELFUND also cautioned against the spread of unverified information capable of causing unnecessary anxiety and misinformation nationwide.

The Fund reiterated its commitment to supporting Nigerian students through sustainable education financing initiatives aimed at expanding access to tertiary education.

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For further inquiries, members of the public are advised to contact NELFUND through its official email address at info@nelf.gov.ng or via its verified social media platforms on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.