The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has endorsed the economic reforms of Bola Ahmed Tinubu while calling for a new national minimum wage of N100,000....

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has endorsed the economic reforms of Bola Ahmed Tinubu while calling for a new national minimum wage of N100,000.

AbdulRazaq said the proposed wage reflects current economic realities and the need to improve workers’ welfare amid rising living costs. He noted that state governments are actively engaging with the Federal Government and labour unions to reach a sustainable agreement.

The NGF’s position signals growing support among governors for the Federal Government’s reform agenda, even as pressure mounts for policies that cushion the impact on Nigerians.

The call is expected to shape ongoing negotiations on wages, inflation and broader economic measures.