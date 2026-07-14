Delta State Police Command has arrested eight suspects linked to alleged armed robbery, gunrunning and cult-related activities in separate intelligence-led operations across the state....

Delta State Police Command has arrested eight suspects linked to alleged armed robbery, gunrunning and cult-related activities in separate intelligence-led operations across the state.

Items recovered during the operations are four locally made firearms, four live cartridges and other exhibits.



The Command said the operations, conducted between July 10 and 14, formed part of its ongoing efforts to tackle violent crime and dismantle criminal networks.

In one of the operations carried out on Tuesday at about 5:00 a.m., police operatives, working with members of the Civilian Anti-Cult group, intercepted two suspected armed robbers, Stephen Danladi, 29, from Plateau State, and Jude Christian, 26, from Imo State, along the Asaba–Benin Expressway.

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Police said the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence on the activities of a robbery gang, with two locally made pistols recovered during a search.

The investigation later led operatives to Issele-Asagba, where Jerry Egenus, identified as an alleged gunrunner and receiver of stolen property, was arrested.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are linked to a gang responsible for a series of armed robberies in Okpanam, Asaba and neighbouring communities, targeting mobile phones, motorcycles and other valuables.

In a separate operation on July 12, operatives attached to Oghara Division arrested four suspected cultists after intercepting a Lexus RX330 SUV during a surveillance patrol.

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A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a locally made cut-to-size firearm concealed on the driver and one live cartridge.

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Earlier, on July 10, operatives of the Ogwashi-Uku Division arrested a 24-year-old suspected member of the Eiye Confraternity following a distress call around the Polytechnic area. Recovered from the suspect were a locally made pistol, three live cartridges, one expended cartridge and a dagger.

The Delta State Police Command said all the suspects and recovered exhibits remain in custody while investigations continue.

Commissioner of Police Yemi Oyeniyi reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intelligence-driven policing, saying efforts to curb cultism, illegal firearms and other violent crimes across the state would be sustained.

He also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing crime-fighting operations.