The LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, has discharged 31 of the 39 pupils rescued from captivity following the school abduction in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State after certifying them medically fit. Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Olawale Olakulehin, disclosed that all 39 rescued pupils were admitted for…...

The LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, has discharged 31 of the 39 pupils rescued from captivity following the school abduction in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State after certifying them medically fit.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Olawale Olakulehin, disclosed that all 39 rescued pupils were admitted for comprehensive medical evaluation and treatment immediately after their release.

According to him, 31 of the children have now been reunited with their families, while eight others remain under medical observation and treatment to ensure their full recovery.

Professor Olakulehin also revealed that specialists at the hospital discovered a congenital heart defect in one of the children during routine medical examinations.

He explained that the child’s parents were unaware of the condition before the assessment.

“One of the children was found to have a congenital heart defect—a hole in the heart—during our comprehensive medical evaluation. The child is stable and responding well to care, so there is no cause for alarm.

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We have commenced the necessary medical management and will formally notify the Oyo State Government to facilitate the next stage of treatment,” he said.

The Chief Medical Director described the discharge of the 31 pupils as a major milestone in the rehabilitation of the rescued victims, noting that the remaining children would continue to receive specialised medical care until they are certified fit for discharge.

He added that, beyond treating physical ailments, the hospital is also providing psychological support to aid the children’s recovery from the trauma of their ordeal.

The hospital assured parents and members of the public that the welfare of the rescued children remains its utmost priority, stressing that multidisciplinary teams will continue to monitor their physical and mental well-being throughout their recovery.