The House of Representatives has rescinded its earlier Constitution Alteration Bill seeking to establish State Police Services, opting instead to consider an Executive Bill on the subject transmitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to a statement signed by the Spokesman for the House of Representatives,…...

The House of Representatives has rescinded its earlier Constitution Alteration Bill seeking to establish State Police Services, opting instead to consider an Executive Bill on the subject transmitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement signed by the Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi Jr., the decision, taken during Tuesday’s plenary, effectively withdraws the House’s previously passed version of the legislation and dissolves the 12-member Conference Committee set up to reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill.

The House had passed its own State Police Constitution Alteration Bill on June 11, 2026, and constituted the conference committee on July 9 to harmonise the two chambers’ positions.

“However, following the transmission of the Executive Bill, the House determined that new considerations relating to the structure, framework, and implementation of State Police Services necessitated an efficient legislative approach to ensure a coherent constitutional framework consistent with Nigeria’s evolving national security architecture,” said the lawmaker.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Rep. Francis Waive, seeking to rescind the earlier resolution on the House bill and dissolve the conference committee in accordance with the House Standing Orders.

Following the decision, the Executive Bill, titled the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2026 (HB. 2797), was presented for first reading, passed second reading after debate led by House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, and was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Constitution Review for further legislative action.

The House stressed that rescinding its earlier bill should not be interpreted as a reversal of its support for the creation of state police. Rather, lawmakers said the move reflects a commitment to working with the Executive to develop a comprehensive constitutional framework that addresses Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

He said, “The House of Representatives remains committed to advancing constitutional reforms through a transparent and rigorous legislative process that strengthens Nigeria’s democratic institutions and responds effectively to the nation’s evolving governance and security needs.”

According to the House, the decision is intended to avoid parallel constitutional amendment processes on the same subject while ensuring that the eventual legislation establishing State Police Services is coherent, effective and responsive to the country’s security realities.