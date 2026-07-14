The World Cup semi-final clash between England and Argentina on Wednesday has been classified as the tournament’s “highest risk” fixture following security meetings involving the FBI, FIFA officials and local law enforcement authorities. The meeting, held on Monday, focused on managing potential tensions surrounding the historic rivalry between the two…...

The World Cup semi-final clash between England and Argentina on Wednesday has been classified as the tournament’s “highest risk” fixture following security meetings involving the FBI, FIFA officials and local law enforcement authorities.

The meeting, held on Monday, focused on managing potential tensions surrounding the historic rivalry between the two nations and preventing incidents that could arise among supporters before, during and after the match in Atlanta.

According to Mirror Football, although fans from both countries are expected to mix inside the stadium, authorities have introduced separate entry points for England and Argentina supporters as part of measures to minimise possible confrontations.

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The security arrangement reflects a broader challenge throughout the tournament, where supporters from different nations have shared stadium spaces partly due to ticket resale platforms that have allowed fans to acquire seats across different sections.

The rivalry between England and Argentina extends beyond football, with historical tensions dating back to the Falklands War in 1982, when Britain and Argentina fought over the disputed islands, resulting in 907 deaths.

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The issue resurfaced ahead of the semi-final after Argentina’s foreign minister reiterated the country’s claim over the Falklands, a position rejected by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Argentina players have also repeatedly faced criticism for chanting songs referencing the Falklands after matches, although head coach Lionel Scaloni has urged his team and supporters to focus solely on football.

Scaloni said: “The message to the Argentine people is that this is a soccer match. We’re going to face a great team with a great coach, but it is just a soccer match, nothing more than that.”

Authorities have increased security around both teams’ hotels, with particular attention placed on areas surrounding the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the venue for the highly anticipated encounter.

The Atlanta Police Department, according to The Mirror, said additional security personnel and resources had already been deployed across the city ahead of the match.

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“As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-final match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture,” the department said.

“Additional personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned in and around the event venues, entertainment districts, and other high-traffic areas to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”