Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo has ordered a massive multi-agency security operation to rescue four persons abducted from Government Secondary School, Olowa, in Dekina Local Government Area during the ongoing NECO examinations....

Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo has ordered a massive multi-agency security operation to rescue four persons abducted from Government Secondary School, Olowa, in Dekina Local Government Area during the ongoing NECO examinations.

The victims include the school principal, Elder Daniel Iyanaa; a NECO official, Mr. Solomon Audu; and two female NECO candidates identified as Miss Dorcas Sunday and another Miss Dorcas, whose surname is yet to be confirmed.



The Kogi State Government says five persons were initially kidnapped, but one victim has since been rescued.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the rescue operation is being coordinated by the State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara (Rtd), and joint security agencies. He added that advanced technology is also being deployed and that the operation is making encouraging progress.

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The government disclosed that preliminary findings suggest the examination centre, located in a remote area, was being used as a “miracle centre” for external candidates, with security arrangements falling outside the state’s established framework for the ongoing NECO examinations.

It, however, stressed that this would not affect its responsibility to protect all residents and visitors, assuring that every effort is being made to secure the safe return of the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Residents have also been urged to support security agencies with credible information while the operation continues.