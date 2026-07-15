The Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the names of successful applicants recruited into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables following the conclusion of its nationwide recruitment exercise....

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the names of successful applicants recruited into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables following the conclusion of its nationwide recruitment exercise.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission said candidates who participated in the recently concluded written examination can check their recruitment status on the official recruitment portal, npfapplication.psc.gov.ng, from 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

According to the PSC, successful applicants will also receive notifications via the email addresses and phone numbers they provided during the application process.

The Commission said successful candidates would be required to report to designated Police Training Institutions on dates to be announced for medical screening and documentation.

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It warned that candidates who fail to report within the stipulated period would be deemed to have declined the offer, while those who fail the mandatory medical examination would be disqualified.

Applicants are expected to report with their training call-up slip, National Identification Number (NIN) slip, Bank Verification Number (BVN) slip, original and photocopies of their certificates, as well as other documents and items listed on the recruitment portal.

The PSC said the recruitment exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Character Commission, the Ministry of Police Affairs, state career and counselling departments, and the Police Community Relations Committee.

PSC Chairman, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Salihu Argungu, thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the recruitment of 50,000 police constables to strengthen the country’s security architecture.

He urged the successful candidates to regard their appointment as a call to serve Nigeria with integrity, professionalism and commitment to ensuring public safety.