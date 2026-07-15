The Federal Government has completed the evacuation of 1,490 Nigerians from South Africa following a series of xenophobic attacks and security concerns affecting foreign nationals....

The Federal Government has completed the evacuation of 1,490 Nigerians from South Africa following a series of xenophobic attacks and security concerns affecting foreign nationals.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had “successfully concluded the fifth phase of the voluntary evacuation of Nigerian nationals affected by xenophobic attacks and related security concerns in the Republic of South Africa,” describing the exercise as a demonstration of its commitment to the protection of Nigerians abroad.

The ministry said the fifth and final evacuation flight, operated by Air Peace, brought home 305 returnees, accompanied by three Nigerian government officials who coordinated the exercise.

The aircraft departed Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning and arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 11:30 a.m.

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“With the successful completion of this operation, the Federal Government has now evacuated a total of 1,490 Nigerians from South Africa through a series of coordinated humanitarian flights undertaken in partnership with Air Peace Limited and South African Airways,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the evacuation programme, which began on June 10, involved seven humanitarian flights that returned Nigerians in phases between June and July.

The ministry said the operation was coordinated in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Port Health Services and other relevant agencies.

It expressed appreciation to Air Peace “for its continued patriotism, partnership and support throughout the evacuation programme.”

The ministry said the exercise “underscores Nigeria’s enduring commitment to Citizens’ Diplomacy, which places the protection, welfare and dignity of Nigerians abroad at the centre of the country’s foreign policy.”

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While reaffirming Nigeria’s longstanding bilateral relations with South Africa, the government stressed that “all forms of xenophobia, racial intolerance and violence against foreign nationals are unacceptable” and pledged to continue engaging the South African government through diplomatic channels to promote the safety and peaceful coexistence of all residents.

The ministry also urged Nigerians living abroad to “remain law-abiding, register with the nearest Nigerian diplomatic mission, and maintain regular contact with the missions to facilitate prompt assistance whenever necessary.”

It added that the Federal Government “welcomes the returnees home and assures them of continued support through the relevant government agencies to facilitate their reintegration.”