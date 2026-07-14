The self-styled Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has been arrested. His arrest comes moments after Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a warrant for his arrest. Details of the operation are still sketchy, but TVC News Online…...

The self-styled Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has been arrested.

His arrest comes moments after Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a warrant for his arrest.

Details of the operation are still sketchy, but TVC News Online understands that Mr Adeyemi was picked up in his hideout in Osun State.

He is expected to be taken to the Police Headquarters in Abuja later on Tuesday.

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Earlier today, the judge issued the warrant for his arrest after his counsel, Genesis Francis, told the court that he was unable to convince Mr Adeyemi to appear in court due to the concerns he raised.

He said his client, in an open letter to the President, noted that he was scared for his life as the subject matter before the court had become an issue of national discussion.

Prosecuting counsel Wisdom Madaki, on his part, argued that the matter had been adjourned five times for arraignment at the instance of the defendant.

In line with Section 394 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the prosecution prayed the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.

In a short ruling, Justice Umar held that charges were filed against Mr Adeyemi on 27th November 2025, and the hearing commenced on 4th December 2025.

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The defendant only appeared once, after which the court had four adjournments during which he failed to appear.

In the circumstances, Justice Umar issued a bench warrant for his arrest and adjourned the matter until 30th September.

TVC News Online reports that Mr Adeyemi is facing eight counts of felony, including allegations that he forged an appointment letter purportedly issued by President Bola Tinubu and signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He is also being accused of forging Presidential letter-headed papers dated 8th March 2024. The Federal Government alleges that he falsely presented himself as the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, as well as forging a request for office space purportedly from the State House.