Newly-freed school principal, Mrs Rachael Alamu, has revealed that the abductors killed two teachers to pressure the government into giving in to their demands. She revealed this on Monday as the Nigerian Army handed over the pupils and teachers rescued from kidnappers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State…...

Newly-freed school principal, Mrs Rachael Alamu, has revealed that the abductors killed two teachers to pressure the government into giving in to their demands.

She revealed this on Monday as the Nigerian Army handed over the pupils and teachers rescued from kidnappers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State to the state government after completing medical observation and psychological assessment.

TVC News Online reports that the victims, who regained their freedom on Friday after spending 56 days in captivity, were released to the Oyo State Government following 48 hours of medical evaluation, psychological assessment and psychosocial support at the Headquarters of the 2 Division Nigerian Army Medical Services, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan.

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Speaking at the Government House in Ibadan, Mrs Alamu said, “We’re grateful to God. On May 15, a Friday that started well, ended in chaos for us, and for 56 days, we were in the bush. It was a harrowing experience, but we thank God for seeing us through. We went through a lot.”

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According to the principal, the kidnappers eventually killed two of the captives to increase pressure on the authorities, saying, “Mr Michael was killed on the second day, while Deacon was killed on the first Sunday in June. They killed them purposely because they felt that would force the government to give them whatever they wanted.”

She added that the abductors constantly subjected the victims to psychological torture, repeatedly telling them that the government had abandoned them and was no longer interested in securing their release.

“A relief to us is that Nigerians were praying for us. Many times, they used fear to subdue us. At one point, they told us the government wasn’t interested in our case anymore because they didn’t value us. But there were times we held on to hope that we would come out alive,” she recalled.

She added that the victims only realised after regaining their freedom that Nigerians had been following their ordeal and praying for their safe return.

The handover marks the conclusion of the military’s immediate post-rescue care for the victims and paves the way for their reintegration into their families and communities under the supervision of the state government.

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She specifically thanked President Bola Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the Nigerian Army, other security agencies and Nigerians who supported efforts to secure their release.

However, while receiving the students, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said, “This is my very first time witnessing something like this. It has never happened in Oyo state, and I pray that this will be the last time we witness anything like it. To the teachers and the students, I know it is a long road to recovery. What you have gone through in 56 days is something we cannot undo in 56 months.

“But I want to assure you. I know the Baptist school is not a government-owned school. We will sit down with the management because we do not yet know what they intend to do. We will certainly engage with them. However, let me assure both the teachers and the students of that school that the Oyo State Government will do everything possible to ensure that there is no disruption to your careers and no interruption to the education of the students.”