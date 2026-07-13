The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to unite against insurgency and other security threats, describing the country’s diversity as a strength that must not be exploited by criminal elements seeking to create fear, division and instability. The appeal follows the successful rescue of students and teachers abducted…...

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to unite against insurgency and other security threats, describing the country’s diversity as a strength that must not be exploited by criminal elements seeking to create fear, division and instability.

The appeal follows the successful rescue of students and teachers abducted by suspected terrorists from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State after what the agency described as a painstaking intelligence-led security operation.

In a statement by the Deputy Director of Communication and Media, Paul Odenyi, the Director-General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Monday, July 13, commended the courage and professionalism of the nation’s security agencies, saying the operation demonstrated the value of coordinated action and effective intelligence gathering.

He particularly praised the month-long operation carried out in the dense forests of the Old Oyo National Park, noting that security operatives successfully identified terrorist kingpins, disrupted their logistics networks, dismantled support structures and rescued the victims without paying ransom or making concessions.

According to Issa-Onilu, the operation sends a strong message that criminal groups cannot overcome a united and determined nation.

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“The responsibility of securing our nation does not rest with government and security agencies alone,” he said.

“Every Nigerian has a role to play. When citizens cooperate with security agencies, share credible information and reject narratives that divide us, we strengthen our collective ability to protect our communities and preserve our country.”

The NOA Director-General urged Nigerians to remain vigilant by promptly reporting suspicious activities and refusing to allow ethnic, religious or political differences weaken the country’s collective resolve to tackle insecurity.

He also paid tribute to security personnel who lost their lives or sustained injuries during the rescue operation, describing their sacrifice as a reflection of the price many continue to pay to safeguard the nation.

Issa-Onilu reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to promoting responsible citizenship, national values and civic consciousness through its grassroots structures across the 774 local government areas of the country.

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He said the agency would continue to mobilise communities and encourage greater public participation in efforts to build a peaceful, united and secure Nigeria.

The NOA boss further urged Nigerians to remain confident in the ongoing efforts of the country’s security agencies, expressing optimism that unity, resilience and collective action would continue to frustrate those seeking to undermine Nigeria’s peace and progress.