The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Chief Executive Officer of Ski Hi-Entertainment, Ifeanyichukwu Ogbu, before the Enugu State High Court over an alleged N16.847 million fraud involving the issuance of dud cheques. Ogbu was docked before Justice Vincent C. Ezeugwu of the Enugu State High Court…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Chief Executive Officer of Ski Hi-Entertainment, Ifeanyichukwu Ogbu, before the Enugu State High Court over an alleged N16.847 million fraud involving the issuance of dud cheques.

Ogbu was docked before Justice Vincent C. Ezeugwu of the Enugu State High Court sitting in Independence Layout, Enugu, on a three-count charge bordering on the issuance of dishonoured cheques amounting to N16,847,000.

According to a statement via the X handle of the EFCC on Monday, July 13, one of the charges alleged that Ogbu, trading as Ski Hi-Entertainment, issued a Zenith Bank cheque worth N5.53 million on August 9, 2024, with intent to defraud.

The charge reads in part: “That you, Ifeanyichukwu Ogbu, trading under name and style of Ski Hi-Entertainment… with intent to defraud, issued a Zenith Bank Plc cheque… in the sum of Five Million, Five Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (N5,530,000.00), which upon presentation for payment within three months of issuance was dishonoured on the ground of insufficient funds in the account on which the cheque was drawn.”

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The anti-graft agency said the alleged act contravenes the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

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The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his plea, prosecution counsel, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Michael Ikechukwu Ani, urged the court to fix a trial date and remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending trial.

Defence counsel, Chikelu Anya, made an oral application for his client’s bail, but the court declined to entertain the request, reminding counsel that the court is a court of record.

Justice Ezeugwu subsequently adjourned the matter until July 16, 2026, for the hearing of the bail application and released the defendant to his counsel, who was directed to produce him in court on the adjourned date.

The EFCC said Ogbu’s arrest followed a petition by Oby Onwuakor, Sales and Front Office Manager of Ski Hi-Entertainment, acting on behalf of the hotel’s management.

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According to the commission, the petition alleged that Ogbu booked accommodation for members of three Nigeria Premier Football League clubs, resulting in a hotel bill of N17.424 million after the teams checked out.

The EFCC said the petitioner alleged that the defendant paid only N1 million and issued three cheques to settle the outstanding balance.

However, the commission said the cheques were dishonoured upon presentation because there were insufficient funds in the account.