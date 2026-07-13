The Jahun Local Government Council in Jigawa State has dismissed as false and misleading a viral social media claim alleging that residents affected by recent windstorms received only one roofing sheet each as government assistance....

The Jahun Local Government Council in Jigawa State has dismissed as false and misleading a viral social media claim alleging that residents affected by recent windstorms received only one roofing sheet each as government assistance.

The council clarified that beneficiaries received bundles of roofing sheets, not single sheets as widely portrayed on social media.

Chairman of the council, Jamilu Muhammad, said the distribution was an emergency relief intervention designed to support families whose homes were damaged by windstorms, rather than an empowerment programme.

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According to him, each beneficiary received at least one bundle of roofing sheets, while households with more severe damage received two bundles, depending on the extent of destruction.

He disclosed that the council has distributed more than 100 bundles of roofing sheets since the onset of the rainy season.

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The intervention, he added, also includes cement and other building materials to help affected families rebuild their homes.

Muhammad described the viral report as a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and discredit the council’s humanitarian efforts.

He urged social media users and content creators to verify information before sharing or publishing it, warning that the spread of false information could undermine public confidence in genuine government interventions.

A visit by TVC News to Jahun revealed that beneficiaries gave accounts that contradicted the claims circulating online.

Two beneficiaries, Abdullahi Musa and Garba Habu, said they each received one bundle of roofing sheets, explaining that the support enabled them to repair roofs damaged by the windstorm.

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Similarly, Biliya Murguda and Musa Ahmad said they received two bundles each, which they have since used to restore their homes.

They commended the local government for responding promptly to their plight.

The controversy has renewed concerns over the growing spread of misinformation on social media, particularly during emergencies when inaccurate reports can distort public perception and overshadow genuine relief efforts.

The incident underscores the importance of fact-checking and responsible use of digital platforms, as accurate information remains critical to building public trust and ensuring that humanitarian interventions receive fair and factual coverage.