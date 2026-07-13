The United Kingdom has revised its immigration rules by updating the list of countries and territories whose citizens are required to obtain a visa before entering or transiting through the country. The updated list, released on July 10, 2026, applies to travellers from countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle…...

The United Kingdom has revised its immigration rules by updating the list of countries and territories whose citizens are required to obtain a visa before entering or transiting through the country.

The updated list, released on July 10, 2026, applies to travellers from countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Under the revised guidance, nationals of the listed countries and territories must secure a valid UK visa before travelling to or passing through the United Kingdom.

Below are the list of countires affected:

1. Afghanistan

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2. Albania

3. Algeria

4. Angola

5. Bangladesh

6. Belarus

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7. Botswana

8. Burundi

9. Cameroon

10. China (People’s Republic of)

11. Colombia

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12. Congo

13. Democratic Republic of Congo

14. Cyprus (northern part of)

15. Dominica

16. Egypt

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17. El Salvador

18. Eritrea

19. Eswatini (Swaziland)

20. Ethiopia

21. Gambia

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22. Georgia

23. Ghana

24. Guinea

25. Guinea-Bissau

26. Honduras

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27. India

28. Iran

29. Iraq

30. Ivory Coast

31. Jamaica

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32. Jordan

33. Kenya

34. Kosovo

35. Lebanon

36. Lesotho

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37. Liberia

38. Libya

39. Malawi

40. Moldova

41. Mongolia

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42. Myanmar (Burma)

43. Namibia

44. Nauru

45. Nepal

46. Nicaragua

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47. Nigeria GeographicReference

48. North Macedonia

49. Pakistan

50. Palestine

51. Russia

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52. Rwanda

53. Senegal

54. Serbia

55. Sierra Leone

56. Somalia

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57. South Africa

58. South Sudan

59. Sri Lanka

60. St Lucia

61. Sudan

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62. Syria

63. Tanzania

64. Timor-Leste

65. Trinidad and Tobago

66. Turkey

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67. Uganda

68. Venezuela (non-biometric passport holders)

69. Vanuatu

70. Vietnam

71. Yemen

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72. Zimbabwe