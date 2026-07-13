The United Kingdom has revised its immigration rules by updating the list of countries and territories whose citizens are required to obtain a visa before entering or transiting through the country.
The updated list, released on July 10, 2026, applies to travellers from countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.
Under the revised guidance, nationals of the listed countries and territories must secure a valid UK visa before travelling to or passing through the United Kingdom.
Below are the list of countires affected:
1. Afghanistan
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2. Albania
3. Algeria
4. Angola
5. Bangladesh
6. Belarus
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7. Botswana
8. Burundi
9. Cameroon
10. China (People’s Republic of)
11. Colombia
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12. Congo
13. Democratic Republic of Congo
14. Cyprus (northern part of)
15. Dominica
16. Egypt
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17. El Salvador
18. Eritrea
19. Eswatini (Swaziland)
20. Ethiopia
21. Gambia
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22. Georgia
23. Ghana
24. Guinea
25. Guinea-Bissau
26. Honduras
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27. India
28. Iran
29. Iraq
30. Ivory Coast
31. Jamaica
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32. Jordan
33. Kenya
34. Kosovo
35. Lebanon
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36. Lesotho
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37. Liberia
38. Libya
39. Malawi
40. Moldova
41. Mongolia
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42. Myanmar (Burma)
43. Namibia
44. Nauru
45. Nepal
46. Nicaragua
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47. Nigeria GeographicReference
48. North Macedonia
49. Pakistan
50. Palestine
51. Russia
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52. Rwanda
53. Senegal
54. Serbia
55. Sierra Leone
56. Somalia
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57. South Africa
58. South Sudan
59. Sri Lanka
60. St Lucia
61. Sudan
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62. Syria
63. Tanzania
64. Timor-Leste
65. Trinidad and Tobago
66. Turkey
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67. Uganda
68. Venezuela (non-biometric passport holders)
69. Vanuatu
70. Vietnam
71. Yemen
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72. Zimbabwe