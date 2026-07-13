The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that it will officially kick off its governorship campaign on Thursday, July 16, 2026, with a rally in Ile-Ife ahead of the state’s governorship election. The announcement was contained in a statement by the Head of the Media…...

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that it will officially kick off its governorship campaign on Thursday, July 16, 2026, with a rally in Ile-Ife ahead of the state’s governorship election.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Head of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Osun APC Governorship Campaign Council, Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye, on Monday, July 13.

According to the party, the campaign flag-off in the ancient city of Ile-Ife will mark the beginning of what it described as a robust, issue-based campaign focused on sustainable development, economic growth and structural advancement across Osun State.

The APC said Ile-Ife, regarded as the cradle of Yoruba civilisation, was deliberately selected for the event in recognition of its cultural heritage and political significance.

The party disclosed that its governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), would use the occasion to unveil his manifesto, outlining his plans for key sectors of the state’s economy.

According to the statement, the manifesto will focus on critical areas including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agricultural reform and youth empowerment.

Describing the event as a historic moment, the APC called on its members, supporters and residents of the state to participate in the campaign rally.

“The Osun APC invites all progressive-minded citizens, supporters, and the general public to join us in this historic movement,” the statement read.

The party also assured participants of adequate security and a peaceful atmosphere throughout the event.

“The party assures all attendees of maximum security and a peaceful, well-organized event as we march toward victory,” the statement added.