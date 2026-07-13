President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin and Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as board chairpersons of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), respectively. The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), in a statement shared via the X handle…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin and Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as board chairpersons of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), respectively.

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), in a statement shared via the X handle of the Presidency, on Monday, July 13, 2026, announced that the appointments were part of efforts by the administration to strengthen institutional governance through experienced leadership.

According to the ministry, the appointments are “non-political” and aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of key institutions responsible for driving investment, industrialisation and Nigeria’s non-oil export agenda.

“The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR has approved the appointment of the board of chairpersons for Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA),” the statement read.

The ministry said the constitution of the boards would provide strategic direction, improve institutional oversight, strengthen accountability and support the effective implementation of the agencies’ statutory mandates.

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It added that the NEPZA Governing Board would provide oversight to advance the authority’s role in developing and promoting Nigeria’s export processing and special economic zones.

“The appointments underscore the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the governance of strategic institutions that play a critical role in driving Nigeria’s industrialisation, investment promotion, and non-oil export agenda,” FMITI said.

The ministry further said it looked forward to working with the newly appointed chairpersons to deepen reforms, improve institutional performance, attract more investments and accelerate inclusive economic growth in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.