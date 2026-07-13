The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the killing of a 300-level Anatomy student of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, who was reportedly shot dead by suspected kidnappers in an off-campus student community. In a statement issued on Monday, NANS President, Olushola Oladoja, popularly known as…...

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the killing of a 300-level Anatomy student of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, who was reportedly shot dead by suspected kidnappers in an off-campus student community.

In a statement issued on Monday, NANS President, Olushola Oladoja, popularly known as Babtee, described the incident as heartbreaking and called for an immediate investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“It is with deep sadness and profound shock that I received the heartbreaking news of the tragic killing of a 300-level Anatomy student of Ambrose Alli University, who was reportedly shot in his hostel by suspected kidnappers in an off-campus student community last night,” he said.

Oladoja, speaking on behalf of the student body, extended condolences to the bereaved family, the university management and the entire student community.

“On behalf of the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the students and management of Ambrose Alli University, and the entire student community. No parent should have to bury their child, and no student should lose their life while pursuing an education,” he stated.

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The NANS president said the tragic incident underscored the growing insecurity around tertiary institutions, stressing that students deserve to study in a safe and secure environment.

“This painful incident once again highlights the urgent need to strengthen security within and around our tertiary institutions. Students deserve to learn and live in a safe environment without fear of violence or criminal attacks,” he said.

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He called on security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into the killing and ensure the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

“We call on the relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, apprehend those responsible, and ensure they are brought to justice. We also urge the appropriate authorities to take immediate steps to improve security in off-campus student communities to prevent further tragedies,” Oladoja added.

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He prayed for the repose of the deceased student’s soul and asked God to grant the family, friends and colleagues the strength to bear the loss.

“May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may God grant the family, friends, and colleagues the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.