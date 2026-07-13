Nigeria exceeded its crude oil production quota set by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in June 2026, producing an average of 1.56 million barrels of crude oil per day, equivalent to 104 per cent of its 1.5 million barrels per day allocation. This was confirmed in a…...

Nigeria exceeded its crude oil production quota set by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in June 2026, producing an average of 1.56 million barrels of crude oil per day, equivalent to 104 per cent of its 1.5 million barrels per day allocation.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu on Sunday noting that the country’s combined crude oil and condensate output rose to an average of 1,735,398 barrels per day in June, marking the fourth consecutive month of production growth.

The report showed that crude oil production stood at 1.56 million barrels per day, while condensate production averaged 0.18 million barrels per day.

The latest crude oil output represents Nigeria’s highest monthly production level since April 2020, making it a 74-month high.

“In strict crude oil terms (excluding condensates), the 1.56 million daily average production Nigeria witnessed in June is the highest that Africa’s biggest oil producer has recorded since April 2020, thus representing a 74-month high,” the statement said.

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The report also revealed that Nigeria’s combined crude oil and condensate production peaked at 1.89 million barrels per day during the month, underscoring the country’s potential to achieve a production level of two million barrels per day in the near future. The lowest daily production recorded during the period was 1.57 million barrels.

Production has maintained a steady upward trend in recent months, increasing from 1.483 million barrels per day in February to 1.546 million in March, 1.663 million in April, 1.700 million in May and 1.735 million barrels per day in June, representing a 2.2 per cent month-on-month increase.

The report attributed the improved performance to stable production operations across most producing assets and the absence of major pipeline disruptions.

“The improved performance was primarily driven by stable production operations across most producing assets and the absence of any major pipeline outages during the period under review. This enhanced operational stability supported improved production uptime and crude evacuation efficiency,” it stated.

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It added that although a few production assets experienced brief operational shutdowns, the impact on national output remained minimal, while scheduled turnaround maintenance was completed without significantly disrupting production.

“The sustained growth recorded in June reflects the continued commitment of operators and industry stakeholders towards improving operational efficiency, maintaining asset integrity, and enhancing production reliability across the Nigerian upstream petroleum sector,” the report added.

A breakdown of production by export terminals showed that Bonny Terminal recorded the highest output with an average of 318,280 barrels per day, up from 293,880 barrels in May.

Forcados Terminal followed with 306,360 barrels per day, an increase from 289,900 barrels recorded in the previous month.

Qua Iboe Terminal produced an average of 164,730 barrels per day, down from 173,360 barrels in May, while Escravos Oil Terminal recorded 138,030 barrels per day, slightly higher than the 135,470 barrels per day posted a month earlier.

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Bonga Terminal ranked fifth, producing an average of 103,660 barrels per day, compared to 102,540 barrels per day in May.