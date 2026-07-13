Former Ogun State Governor and Senator, Ibikunle Amosun, has paid glowing tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari on the first anniversary of his death, describing him as a leader whose life was defined by discipline, integrity, simplicity and selfless service to Nigeria. In a remembrance message released on Monday, Amosun…...

Former Ogun State Governor and Senator, Ibikunle Amosun, has paid glowing tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari on the first anniversary of his death, describing him as a leader whose life was defined by discipline, integrity, simplicity and selfless service to Nigeria.

In a remembrance message released on Monday, Amosun said Buhari’s life had become inseparable from Nigeria’s political history, noting that although one year had passed since his death, the values he embodied remained enduring lessons for present and future leaders.

According to the former governor, Buhari was not only a former Head of State and two-term democratically elected President but also “a political father, a mentor, a trusted leader, a dependable ally, and a friend whose confidence, guidance and steadfast support profoundly shaped my own public journey.”

Amosun said Buhari approached public office as a sacred trust rather than an opportunity for personal gain. “Discipline was not a slogan to him; it was a way of life. Integrity was not a political strategy; it was his character. Simplicity was not cultivated for public admiration; it reflected who he truly was.”

He added that Buhari believed leadership demanded sacrifice, responsibility and commitment to national interest above personal ambition. “He believed that public office was a sacred trust—never an avenue for personal enrichment, but a solemn responsibility to serve.”

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Reflecting on his personal relationship with the late President, Amosun said he had the privilege of knowing Buhari beyond public office, describing him as thoughtful, loyal and dependable. “Behind the familiar image of firmness was a man of genuine humanity—thoughtful in counsel, measured in judgment, loyal in friendship, and deeply appreciative of those who stood with him through seasons of both triumph and trial.”

The former governor urged Nigerians to look beyond politics when assessing Buhari’s legacy, stressing that the true measure of leadership lies in the values a leader leaves behind rather than the positions occupied.

He said Buhari’s life should inspire public office holders to embrace integrity, accountability, discipline and service to humanity. “President Buhari’s life challenges all who aspire to leadership to place integrity above expediency, sacrifice above personal ambition, national interest above sectional considerations, and service above privilege.”

Amosun also recalled Buhari’s deep faith in the goodness of people, saying the former President trusted others easily and expected honesty and loyalty in return. “He believed deeply in the essential goodness of people. He trusted easily, perhaps more than many realised… Even in the demanding and often unforgiving business of nation-building, he approached men and women with a sincerity that assumed honour would be reciprocated—a man with a good heart.”

Recalling one of Buhari’s favourite expressions, Amosun said the late President would often exclaim, “Oh, my Good God!” in moments of joy or surprise. He said the phrase now carried a different meaning as Nigerians reflected on how quickly time had passed since Buhari’s death. “Today, standing in grateful remembrance, those same words return to me, but with a different emotion: ‘Oh, my Good God… how time flies.'”

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He urged Nigerians to draw lessons from Buhari’s life by committing themselves to justice, accountability, security, compassion and national development.

Amosun concluded by praying for Allah’s mercy upon the late President, asking that his shortcomings be forgiven and that he be granted Al-Jannatul Firdaus, while encouraging Nigerians to live lives of honour and service. “Let us do good, for death is the final destination of us all. That, perhaps, is the greatest lesson of remembrance—not merely to celebrate a life that has passed, but to live our own lives in such a way that when our own time comes, we too shall be remembered for having served humanity with honour.”