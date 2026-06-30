Students of Osun State University, Osogbo campus, have alleged that they were attacked by newly recruited personnel of the Nigerian Army on Monday night, with several students reportedly assaulted and robbed....

Students of Osun State University, Osogbo campus, have alleged that they were attacked by newly recruited personnel of the Nigerian Army on Monday night, with several students reportedly assaulted and robbed.

According to the students, the recruits, who had recently graduated from the Nigerian Army Depot in Osogbo, initially visited relaxation centres around the students’ community.

Witnesses alleged that some of the recruits harassed young men in the area, demanded money transfers and later moved into students’ hostels.

The students claimed the recruits invaded about 20 hostels, including Cristalag and Kings and Queens, where they allegedly assaulted male students, molested female students and carted away phones and other valuables.

Some female students also alleged that they were forced to strip and sexually assaulted during the incident.

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Reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Clement Adebooye, described the incident as disturbing and condemned the alleged actions of the soldiers.

He called for those responsible to be identified and held accountable.

Similarly, the Zone D Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Josiah Adeyemo, urged President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of Army Staff to investigate the allegations and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.