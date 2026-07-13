Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the latest wave of killings in Benue and Plateau states, describing the attacks as painful, disturbing and a reminder of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis. In a statement posted on his official X account, Obi lamented the reported…...

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the latest wave of killings in Benue and Plateau states, describing the attacks as painful, disturbing and a reminder of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Obi lamented the reported killing of at least 16 people in the Otukpo-Nobi community of Benue State, as well as the murder of nine members of the same family, including a two-month-old baby, in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“For years, families in Benue, Plateau and other communities across Nigeria have lived under the constant shadow of fear, violence and displacement. Mothers have buried their children, children have become orphans overnight, farmers have abandoned their lands, and entire communities have been left devastated. We cannot continue to accept this tragic cycle as though it were normal. It is not.

“The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. Every Nigerian life is sacred, and every life lost is one too many. These are not mere statistics; they are fathers, mothers, children, breadwinners and future leaders whose dreams have been violently cut short.

“The time has come to move beyond routine condemnations after every attack. Nigerians deserve a security architecture that is proactive rather than reactive, driven by intelligence, rapid response and accountability. Those responsible for these atrocities must be identified, arrested and prosecuted. The culture of impunity must end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and to the governments and people of Benue and Plateau States. I pray that God grants comfort to all who mourn, healing to the injured, and strength to every community struggling to rebuild after these repeated tragedies.

This is not about politics; it is about humanity. We must summon the collective will to secure our nation and restore hope to our people. No country can develop when its citizens live in fear, and no society can prosper when innocent blood continues to flow unchecked.”