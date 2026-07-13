First Lady Remi Tinubu, Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the 36 state governors and other top government officials are expected to attend the 2026 National Assembly Open Week, the House of Representatives has announced. The House disclosed this in the programme of activities released on its official X…...

First Lady Remi Tinubu, Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the 36 state governors and other top government officials are expected to attend the 2026 National Assembly Open Week, the House of Representatives has announced.



The House disclosed this in the programme of activities released on its official X account on Monday signed by the House Spokesman and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr. stating that the three-day event, themed “Three Years of the 10th Assembly: Advancing Transparency, Inclusion and Reform,” will hold from July 14 to 16 at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The Open Week is expected to bring together senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, security chiefs, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, business leaders, youth groups and other stakeholders to engage in discussions on governance, security, legislative performance and democratic reforms.

Activities will begin on Tuesday, July 14, with the opening ceremony and the unveiling of the Three-Year Legislative Scorecard at 10:00 a.m. in the House of Representatives Chamber. This will be followed by the Oversight, Constituency Outreach and Service Delivery Exchange at 2:00 p.m. at the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.

On Wednesday, July 15, the National Security and Traditional Rulers Roundtable will hold at 9:00 a.m. at the National Assembly Library Trust Fund. Later in the day, stakeholders will participate in the National Dialogue on the Electoral College Model for the Special Seats Bill for Women and Persons With Disabilities, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Temporary Chamber.

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The final day of the event, Thursday, July 16, will feature a Legislative Business Breakfast Meeting at 9:00 a.m. at the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, followed by a Youth Townhall at 10:00 a.m. in the Temporary Chamber. The programme will conclude with a Closing Cocktail at 5:00 p.m. at the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.

The House also released the list of invited guests, which includes the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Also expected are the governors of the 36 states, ministers, service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, heads of government agencies, captains of industry, members of the business community, traditional rulers, representatives of political parties, civil society organisations and the media.

Members of the diplomatic community, including the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, and the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, are also expected to attend the event.