First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has inaugurated the first National Headquarters of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) in Abuja, commending the organisation for its unwavering commitment to humanitarian service without discrimination....

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has inaugurated the first National Headquarters of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) in Abuja, commending the organisation for its unwavering commitment to humanitarian service without discrimination.

The First Lady stated this during the commissioning ceremony, according to a statement on Friday by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi.

Speaking at the event, Senator Tinubu praised the Nigerian Red Cross Society for its enduring dedication to alleviating human suffering and supporting vulnerable communities across the country.

She expressed confidence that the new headquarters would strengthen the organisation’s operations and expand its humanitarian impact.

“I am confident that this new office building will further strengthen the Society’s capacity to coordinate its humanitarian activities, enhance operational effectiveness, and deepen its impact across Nigeria,” she said.

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The First Lady noted that the Red Cross has consistently played a critical role in responding to emergencies and providing relief to those in need.

She said, “The influence of the activities of the Red Cross Society extends far beyond our shores. Whether providing first aid or responding to disasters, supporting victims of conflict, promoting health and well-being, or providing humanitarian assistance to communities in need, the Society has remained steadfast in its mission of serving humanity without discrimination.”

Earlier at the event, Senator Tinubu was decorated as the Grand Matron of the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

She also commended the organisation’s leadership, staff, development partners and volunteers for their dedication and sacrifices in serving humanity.

“Your selfless service continues to make meaningful difference in the lives of countless individuals and families,” she added.

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Following the inauguration, the First Lady toured the facility, including its Incident Room, where she was briefed on the operations of the society’s fully digitised emergency response system.

Also speaking at the event, the President of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, and the Head of Country Cluster of the International Federation of the Red Cross, Doris El-Doueihy, alongside other partners, commended the Federal Government’s efforts in addressing humanitarian challenges across the country.

They also pledged their continued support and commitment to improving the lives of victims affected by humanitarian crises.