Seven of Africa's 10 representatives at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup have secured qualification for the Round of 32, underlining the continent's impressive performance at the expanded global tournament....

Seven of Africa’s 10 representatives at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup have secured qualification for the Round of 32, underlining the continent’s impressive performance at the expanded global tournament.

Morocco, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Cabo Verde, Senegal and Ghana have all booked places in the knockout stage, while Algeria and DR Congo remain in contention ahead of their final group matches on Sunday, June 28.

Tunisia have already been eliminated.

Morocco progressed after finishing second in Group C, sealing qualification with a 4-2 victory over Haiti. The Atlas Lions will face Group F winners the Netherlands in the Round of 32 on June 29.

South Africa also made history by reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. After losing their opening match to co-hosts Mexico, Bafana Bafana recovered with a draw against Czechia and a victory over Korea Republic to finish second in Group A. They will take on Canada on June 28.

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Côte d’Ivoire advanced from Group E after victories over Ecuador and Curaçao secured second place. The Elephants will face the runners-up from Group I in the Round of 32 on June 30.

Egypt also qualified after finishing second in Group G. A 1-1 draw with Iran in their final group match earned the Pharaohs a place in the knockout stage, where they will meet Australia in Dallas on Friday.

Tournament debutants Cabo Verde continued their remarkable campaign by progressing unbeaten from Group H after recording draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. They now face defending champions Argentina in Miami on Friday.

Senegal advanced as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams following an emphatic 5-0 victory over Iraq in their final Group I fixture.

Ghana also secured qualification before playing their final Group L match after collecting four points, with results elsewhere confirming their place in the Round of 32.

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Meanwhile, Algeria still have their fate in their own hands. They are level on three points with Austria in Group J, with Sunday’s meeting between both sides set to determine who advances as group runners-up.

DR Congo also remain in contention despite sitting third in Group K with one point. They must defeat Uzbekistan and hope Portugal lose to Colombia to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

Outside Africa, co-hosts Mexico and the United States have also qualified for the Round of 32, alongside Germany, Argentina, France, Norway, Colombia, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador and Sweden.

Tunisia are the only African side already eliminated from the competition. Other teams that have exited the tournament include Haiti, Türkiye, Jordan, Panama, Qatar, Czechia and Curaçao.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams and a Round of 32, with the top two teams from each of the 12 groups and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to the knockout phase.