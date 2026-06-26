France and Norway are set for a high-stakes World Cup showdown on Friday, with a mouthwatering duel between Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland taking centre stage in a decisive Group I encounter....

France and Norway are set for a high-stakes World Cup showdown on Friday, with a mouthwatering duel between Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland taking centre stage in a decisive Group I encounter.

The match, scheduled for 3:00 pm local time (2000 GMT) at Foxborough, outside Boston, will see two of world football’s most lethal forwards go head-to-head as both teams battle for top spot in the group.

Mbappé of Real Madrid and Manchester City striker Haaland have lit up the tournament so far, scoring four goals each and sitting just behind Lionel Messi, who leads the Golden Boot race with five.

France hold a narrow advantage heading into the fixture, having delivered commanding wins over Senegal and Iraq. Their superior goal difference means Les Bleus only need a draw to secure first place in the group.

Norway, however, have matched that intensity with impressive performances of their own, thrashing Iraq 4-1 before edging Senegal 3-2 in their second group game.

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Haaland, featuring in his first World Cup, has been one of the tournament’s standout performers, combining clinical finishing with an imposing physical presence that has unsettled opposing defences.

Off the pitch, the Norwegian striker has also enjoyed the global stage, revealing his surprise at being able to move around unnoticed in New York City during the tournament.

After securing qualification for the round of 32, Haaland played down Norway’s chances of lifting the trophy, insisting France remain favourites.

“To win the World Cup, absolutely not,” he told Fox television.

“We’ve won 12 competitive games in a row now. I’m part of something special, making history, and I’m extremely proud to be Norwegian,” he added.

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Haaland further downplayed expectations ahead of the clash, saying he was unfazed by facing France.

“They’re probably going to win against us, they’re probably going to win the whole tournament,” he said.