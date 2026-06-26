Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have rescued eight kidnapped victims during a coordinated offensive operation in Pandam Forest, Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State....

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have rescued eight kidnapped victims during a coordinated offensive operation in Pandam Forest, Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The rescue operation, carried out by troops of Sector 9 deployed in Namu Town, took place on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, following credible intelligence on the presence of suspected kidnappers in the forest.

The Joint Task Force disclosed the development in a statement by its Media Information Officer, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, on Friday, June 26.

According to the statement, the operation commenced at about 3:00 a.m. and resulted in a firefight between troops and the suspected abductors, who reportedly fired sporadically in an attempt to escape.

“Troops of Sector 9 Operation ENDURING PEACE deployed in Namu Town Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau State on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, conducted a deliberate offensive operation leading to the rescue of 8 kidnapped victims at Pandam Forest in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State,” the statement said.

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It added that “following credible intelligence regarding the presence of kidnappers in the forest, highlights the troops unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security as well as the protection of citizens across Operation ENDURING PEACE Joint Operations Area.”

During the exchange, three of the victims reportedly escaped from captivity amid the chaos created by the gunfire.

Subsequent clearance and search operations in the forest led to the rescue of five additional abductees, bringing the total number of freed victims to eight.

“Utilising the ensuing chaos, 3 of the kidnapped victims managed to escape earlier from the kidnappers custody. Subsequent exploitation and thorough combing of the forest by the troops led to the rescue of additional 5 abducted victims,” the statement noted.

The rescued victims have since been placed in safe custody and efforts are ongoing to reunite them with their families.

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The military confirmed that troops are currently pursuing the fleeing suspects with the aim of arresting or neutralising them.

Community members in the area have also commended the operation and expressed willingness to support security agencies with intelligence to curb criminal activities in the region.

Operation Enduring Peace thanked residents for their cooperation and urged continued support in efforts to restore lasting peace across the Joint Operations Area.