Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 53 civilians and recovered eight vehicles after dismantling a roadblock mounted by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along the Buratai-Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State....

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 53 civilians and recovered eight vehicles after dismantling a roadblock mounted by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along the Buratai-Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday, June 24, was conducted by troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion under Sector 2 of Operation HADIN KAI, according to the military.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Goni said the troops, deployed at Dutse Kura, detected the terrorists blocking the highway through surveillance cameras, prompting the immediate deployment of a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) to the scene.

According to him, the troops pursued the insurgents towards the Mangari-Dora general area where they engaged them in a gun battle, forcing the terrorists to retreat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The encounter took place when troops deployed at Dutse Kura sighted terrorists blocking the highway through surveillance cameras. A Quick Reaction Force (QRF) team immediately mobilized to the scene and pursued the insurgents toward the Mangari-Dora general area, made contact and engaged the terrorists in a firefight, forcing them to withdraw in confusion,” he said.

He added that the troops rescued 53 civilians and recovered eight vehicles that had been seized by the terrorists during the operation.

Goni further stated that the soldiers advanced to clear the insurgents’ withdrawal route and conducted follow-up searches in the area, although no further contact was made with the fleeing terrorists.

“All rescued persons, recovered vehicles and properties were safely moved to Buratai town. The rescued civilians are currently undergoing documentation and medical evaluations,” the statement added.

The military spokesman said the Theatre Command commended the professionalism and swift response of the troops, while urging residents across the Joint Operations Area to remain vigilant and provide timely information on suspicious movements.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that “the general security situation within the general area remains calm as troops continue to maintain an aggressive posture and dominance in the general area.”