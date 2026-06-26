The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-West Geopolitical Zone and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Fayoade Mustapha Adegoke, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force's commitment to intelligence-led, technology-driven and community-based policing following a strategic working visit to Ogun State....

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-West Geopolitical Zone and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Fayoade Mustapha Adegoke, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to intelligence-led, technology-driven and community-based policing following a strategic working visit to Ogun State.

The visit, which was undertaken on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, featured engagements with the Ogun State Government, traditional institutions, security agencies, community stakeholders, police personnel and the Police College of Information and Technology in Abeokuta.

The Ogun State Police Command, in a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the visit was aimed at strengthening community policing, enhancing operational effectiveness, reinforcing inter-agency collaboration and advancing technology-driven policing across the South-West.

DIG Fayoade, who was accompanied by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Olohundare Jimoh Moshood, was received at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, by the Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, and members of the command’s management team.

The visit began with a stakeholders’ engagement attended by representatives of traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, labour and transport unions, youth organisations, the Police Community Relations Committee, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the National Human Rights Commission and sister security agencies.

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Addressing the gathering, the DIG described security as a collective responsibility, stressing the need for stronger collaboration among government, traditional institutions, security agencies and residents.

“Security is a collective responsibility,” Fayoade said, urging community leaders to continue supporting the police with “timely and credible information.”

He also called on Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to sustain regular engagements with their host communities to strengthen grassroots policing.

During an interactive session with officers and men of the Ogun State Police Command, Fayoade commended personnel for their dedication and professionalism while urging them to uphold discipline, accountability and respect for human rights.

He charged officers to maintain “zero tolerance for corruption and other forms of misconduct” while delivering quality policing services.

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As part of the visit, the DIG paid a courtesy call on the Ogun State Government, where he was received by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, representing Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to the statement, Fayoade conveyed the goodwill of the Inspector-General of Police and appreciated the state government’s continued support for the Nigeria Police Force, while the government reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the police to promote peace and public safety.

The DIG also visited the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, where he commended the traditional institution for supporting security initiatives.

He noted that traditional institutions remain critical to intelligence gathering, conflict resolution and the success of community policing.

In his capacity as the officer overseeing the Force’s ICT operations, Fayoade also visited the Police College of Information and Technology, Kobape, Abeokuta, where he met with the institution’s management, instructors and course participants.

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He praised the college’s contribution to building the technological capacity of police personnel and encouraged continuous innovation in support of the Nigeria Police Force’s digital transformation agenda.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, expressed appreciation to the DIG and the AIG for what he described as an impactful visit and strategic guidance.

Ojajuni assured that the command would continue to uphold professionalism, integrity, accountability and respect for human rights while deepening collaboration with government, traditional institutions, security agencies and community stakeholders to safeguard lives and property across the state.