Three African nations have officially booked their places in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting the continent's impressive performance in the tournament's expanded 48-team format....

Three African nations have officially booked their places in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting the continent’s impressive performance in the tournament’s expanded 48-team format.

Morocco, South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire are the first African teams to secure qualification for the knockout stage, while six other nations remain in the race ahead of the final round of group fixtures scheduled for Friday, June 26.

Morocco sealed second place in Group C with an emphatic 4-2 victory over Haiti, earning a Round of 32 showdown against Group F winners the Netherlands on June 29.

South Africa also celebrated a historic milestone by advancing beyond the group stage of the World Cup for the first time.

After losing their opening match to co-hosts Mexico, Bafana Bafana recovered with a draw against Czechia before defeating Korea Republic to finish second in Group A. They will now face Canada in the Round of 32 on June 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Côte d’Ivoire joined the list of qualified African teams after finishing second in Group E, thanks to victories over Ecuador and Curaçao.

The Elephants are set to take on the runners-up from Group I on June 30.

Elsewhere, several African teams still have their qualification hopes intact.

Egypt sit atop Group G with four points from two matches, while Ghana occupy second place in Group L behind England on goal difference, with both teams level on four points.

Cape Verde remain in contention despite sitting third in Group H with two points, level with Uruguay but behind on goal difference. Algeria are also third in Group J with three points, matching Austria’s tally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Senegal and Congo DR are no longer in contention for automatic qualification, both sides could still progress depending on the outcomes of the remaining group matches and the tournament’s ranking of the best third-placed teams.

Outside Africa, the hosts Mexico have advanced alongside the United States, Germany, Argentina, France, Norway, Colombia, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador and Sweden.

Tunisia have become the first African team to exit the competition, joining Haiti, Türkiye, Jordan, Panama, Qatar, Czechia and Curaçao among the nations eliminated.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition to feature 48 teams and a Round of 32 format.

Under the new structure, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advance to the knockout rounds.